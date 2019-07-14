JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Four West Brook football players were injured in a rollover accident near Beaumont Saturday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis confirmed in news release.

The crash happened when a 2007 Dodge sedan going eastbound on Brooks Road near Major Drive in Jefferson County lost control and rolled over about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, July 13.

17-year-old Raybren Morris of Beaumont, the driver, and his three passengers were all taken to Christus St. Elizabeth's hospital with serious injuries, Davis said.

The community gathered to pray for the students Sunday evening.

"The driver was traveling at an in unsafe speed for the weather and road conditions and lost control," Davis said. The car left the roadway, skidding into a ditch and rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the middle of the road.

The community will gather and pray for the players at Durley Stadium at 6 p.m.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.