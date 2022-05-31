Summer could see more rising gas prices

Many people are packed and ready to take their summer vacation. But experts warn that gas prices won't be coming down anytime soon.

TYLER, Texas — As people start taking summer vacations some might be weary of rising gas prices. With hurricane season officially starting tomorrow, natural disasters could cause more issues.

Some people are already scaling back their travel plans as prices at the pump continue to climb.

Tyler resident, Annie Johnston said her family usually gathers in the summer, but because of gas prices it might not happen this year.

"We were all kind of hoping to get together, but it seems like that's been just hard to do lately," Johnston said. "A lot of people are not wanting to drive here."

Even short trips around town are starting to add up at the pump.

"I'm a realtor so I do a ton of driving," Johnston said. "I think a lot of people that I've seen, especially new realtors that haven't really established themselves, they're trying to find the most gas conscious car option for them to do that driving."

Experts predict prices will only go up from here.

"This might be a low point in the summer in what could become a very expensive summer to fill your tank," Patrick De Haan, a GasBuddy spokesperson said.

If this hurricane season is intense, it could lead to greater supply chain issues.

"Hurricanes are always a wild card," Richard Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government said. "We know in some years like 2008, when hurricane Ike shut down a lot of the oil production in Galveston and elsewhere, that it had a massive impact on supply."

Johnston isn’t an expert in knowing about how a hurricane can impact her at the pump, but she does hope prices go down before her vacation.