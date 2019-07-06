GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — This story will be continuously updated.

A Grand Prairie cop killed Friday while "conducting speed enforcement" on the President George Bush Turnpike was a "model police officer," Chief Steve Dye said.

Officer Albert "A.J." Castaneda Jr., 38, was working off-duty on a "speed enforcement project" when he was struck and thrown from the highway, officials said.

The chief said Castaneda regularly followed up on police work off-duty, like he was Friday.

“He was a friend, a trusted colleague, an outstanding officer who had a work ethic second to none," Dye said.

Castaneda was outside his patrol vehicle using a handheld radar when he was hit around 10:40 a.m. Friday.

He died at 10:58 a.m., Dye said.

Castaneda's patrol vehicle was parked on the shoulder of President George Bush Turnpike near Dickey Road. A Nissan 300ZX was traveling northbound on the highway, when the 17-year-old driver lost control and struck Castaneda.

The officer was thrown from the elevated highway to the ground below.

Grand Prairie police Officer A. J. Castaneda was killed in a crash June 7.

Grand Prairie Police Department

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Nissan, police said. State troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Nissan driver was uninjured, and it did not appear that the crash was intentional or that the driver was impaired.

“He displayed no visible signs of impairment at the scene of the crash," Dye said.

The driver has not been publicly identified.

An off-duty Arlington police officer witnessed the crash and stopped to render aid, Dye said.

Castaneda, a five-year veteran of the department, was assigned to the patrol division.

Dye said there will be no policy changes after Castaneda's death. The chief said the officer was following protocol when he was operating his handheld radar outside his vehicle.

"It accentuates and highlights the dangers of our professions," Dye said. "At the end of the day, it's a dangerous job, and this is a tragic example of that."

Before joining the Grand Prairie police force, Castaneda worked six years at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

He also served from 2000 to 2008 in the United States Coast Guard.

Castaneda saved a choking child in September at the Mid-Autumn Festival at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie.

He was named an officer of the month in September 2017 by the North Texas Police Chiefs Association.

Dye said Castaneda "was so gentle in spirit" and bought pizza weekly for a children at a recreation center in his childhood neighborhood.

Castaneda was the father of two children, including a special needs son.

The father wrote about his son in 2015 online to raise funds for the child's medical care.

Castaneda asked for help paying for stem cell treatment and neurological treatment for his son, who the father described as having autism and other neurological issues.

He described his son as "trapped inside a body that is unable to communicate with the outside world."

Dye pointed to Castaneda's fatherly devotion as one of the man's many positive attributes.

Police vehicles were lined up Friday out s ide the Arlington hospital where the Grand Prairie officer was taken.

Castaneda's death is the first on-duty death of a Grand Prairie officer since 2004.

The department has had only two on-duty deaths: Sgt. Greg Hunter on June 18, 2004 and Officer Lyndon King on March 1, 1982.

Officer Lyndon King, left, and Sgt. Greg Hunter.

Grand Prairie Police Department