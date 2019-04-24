ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A HAZMAT team responded to a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Angelina County.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on US 69 north of FM 1818.

According to DPS, 36-year-old Alquantis Pitts was driving a semi north on U.S. 69 and moved over to the shoulder of the road to allow traffic to pass. The truck hit a guardrail and overturned.

Pitts was ejected from the truck and taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no information on his condition.

Meanwhile an unknown amount of diesel fuel spilled out from the truck, prompting a HAZMAT team to respond to the crash.

The crash is under investigation.