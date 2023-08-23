Henderson County crash leads to 1 dead, 1 injured

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2007 Honda Civic hit a 2019 Ford F150 truck on US Highway 175 just a couple of miles north of Baxter.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and one is injured after a two vehicle crash in Henderson County early Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2007 Honda Civic hit a 2019 Ford F150 truck on US Highway 175 just a couple of miles north of Baxter.

The investigtion revealed the Honda Civic was traveling southeast on US 175 when it failed to yield as it was making a turn onto County Road 4511. The car then hit the truck that was traveling northwest on US 175, officials said.

Officials identified the driver of the Honda Civic as 22-year-old Haven Gabriel Finkie from Athens. Finkie was pronounced dead at a local hospital in Tyler, officials said.

The driver of the truck was identified as Joseph Charles Simmons, 30, who was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries in Athens.