Witnesses say the truck's driver left the scene and may have not known the crash even happened.

HOUSTON — Police are looking to gather surveillance video from the area of a deadly wreck overnight in hopes of locating a dump truck driver who left the scene.

Witnesses say the driver may have not even known the crash happened.

The wreck was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Monday along Highway 6 at Westheimer Road on Houston’s westside, according to the Houston Police Department.

Witnesses told police a woman on a blue Kawasaki motorcycle was speeding through the intersection when she slammed into the back, passenger side of the truck. The rider, age 44, died at the scene in a nearby ditch, police say.

The dump truck driver kept on going northbound on the highway, however. It’s unclear if the driver even knew the crash happened.

Investigators say the family of the woman who died has been notified and came to the scene as the investigation continued.

The highway was closed for a couple of hours but has since reopened. Currently, police have not released the woman's name.

Anyone who has information about that dump truck or the crash can call Houston police at 713-884-3131.