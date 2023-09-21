Arlington officer killed in I-20 crash that caused shutdown, officials say

The accident was reported on westbound I-20 at St. Augustine Drive. Drivers were being directed to that St. Augustine exit.

An Arlington officer was killed Thursday morning after a crash on I-20, according to officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on the LBJ Freeway near the exit to St. Augustine Drive. Drivers are bring directed off of the highway, but the lanes have since reopened.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the Arlington officer was riding on a motorcycle in traffic when he rear-ended a car in front of him. He then fell off of his bike, then was hit by another vehicle that fled the scene.

That hit-and-run vehicle was described by officials as a dark colored sedan.

An Arlington officer at the hospital told WFAA the cop involved in the crash lived outside of Canton and was on his way to work. A group of APD officers were standing outside of the hospital Thursday morning, and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross arrived at the hospital with an APD officer.

Ross told WFAA the officer had been on the force for 24 years, 13 of those as a motorcycle officer. There will also be a "wall of honor" for the officer, according to Ross.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.