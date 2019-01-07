The Fourth of July is just around the corner. If you are one of the 41 million Americans about to hit the road during the holiday, here are some tips to make your drive as smooth as possible.

If possible, try to avoid traveling on Wednesday.

“If you can travel today, go ahead, take off, just go,” TxDOT's Public Information Officer Kathi White said. “With 41 million, let's say out there. The higher the traffic volume, the greater the risk for crashes and other occurrences on the road.”

Avoid being on the road between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. White says during those hours people are more likely to drive drowsy or drunk.

“A lot of people probably get the idea, oh there’s less traffic on the roads during these times, right?” White said. “But Statistics show that this is when more incidences occur.”

If you think taking back roads will help save time, think again.

“Of course, take the state roads, that's always kind of probably your best routes, and your quicker routes,” White said. “That's our recommendation, whether that be 20 or your FM's us 69, 59 whatever the case may be, and I think is really just about planning your route.”

Of course remember to always buckle up, never drink and drive and do not speed.

You may visit Drive Texas for traffic updates from all over the state.