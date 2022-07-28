POLICE: Judson Road in Longview closed due to a house being moved

LONGVIEW, Texas — According to the Longview Police Department, a house is being moved and has Judson Road shut down.
The 2100 block of Judson Road, between Hollybrook and Tall Pines, has been shut down to traffic from a house being moved in the area. Drivers should seek alternative routes to their destinations.
As of 10:40 a.m., the house is moving northbound on Judson toward W. Loop 281.
This is an ongoing traffic notification and CBS19 will update when more information regarding the road opening becomes available.