POLICE: Judson Road in Longview closed due to a house being moved



LONGVIEW, Texas — According to the Longview Police Department, a house is being moved and has Judson Road shut down. 

The 2100 block of Judson Road, between Hollybrook and Tall Pines, has been shut down to traffic from a house being moved in the area. Drivers should seek alternative routes to their destinations.

As of 10:40 a.m., the house is moving northbound on Judson toward W. Loop 281.

This is an ongoing traffic notification and CBS19 will update when more information regarding the road opening becomes available. 

