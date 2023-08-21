Hazmat spill shuts down Magnolia Lane in Longview

Police said all eastbound traffic on Magnolia Lane is blocked at the moment due to the spill.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — A large hazmat spill shuts down a road in Longview Monday afternoon.

According to the Longview Police Department, a hydraulic spill closed Magnolia Lane between McCann Road and Judson Road.

Police are diverting drivers from all northbound lanes into the left turn lane. All eastbound traffic on Magnolia Lane is blocked at the moment due to the spill, police said.

A crash has also blocked all northbound lanes on Pine Tree Road and East George Richey Road, police said.

Police said to avoid these areas by taking a different route.