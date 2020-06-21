HOUSTON — A man and a child were killed trying to walk across the North Freeway late Saturday night.

This happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 19200 block of the North Freeway (I-45) near Cypresswood Drive.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the 32-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were traveling on the freeway in a black Jeep SUV when the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall.

Deputies said the man and boy got out of the Jeep and tried to get off the freeway by walking across the mainlanes when a silver Toyota hit both of them.

Unfortunately, the man and his young son died on scene.

“Condolences to the family,” Captain J. Shannon with the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The driver of the silver Toyota told deputies he did not see the two until it was too late and he couldn't avoid them.

Deputies said the driver stopped immediately the crash. He has been cooperating with their investigation and deputies said he showed no signs of impairment.

He was not injured. There were two women in the car with him who were also uninjured.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

Deputies said they have seen several pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles on the North Freeway and all of them are preventable if pedestrians would yield to traffic and call for help.

