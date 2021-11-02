The highway is completely blocked and it's been declared a "mass casualty" event. Around 20 to 30 people will need to be transported, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be continuously updated.

More than 50 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash Thursday morning on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, including several 18-wheelers, officials said.

A number of people were trapped hours after the crash happened around 6 a.m.

Patients were emerging from vehicles at the crash scene as of 8:30 a.m., officials said, with an estimated 20 to 30 people needing medical transport. Several of them were in critical condition.

The number of patients is "growing by the minute," officials said.

There may be fatalities, but officials have not yet been able to confirm that at the scene. First responders said there are still some cars wedged underneath other vehicles, causing some of the uncertainty.

Watch the moment the crash happened below. Explicit language warning:

A MedStar unit was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to officials.

First responder teams sent an ambulance bus to the scene to provide onsite care. The crash has been declared a "mass casualty" event.

MedStar told WFAA earlier Wednesday that they had a number of patients they could not move from the scene as an 18-wheeler had partially blocked the road and traffic has them blocked in from behind the crash.

It's unclear how seriously injured drivers/passengers are but

details from a Fort Worth Police incident report, are alarming. Someone reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars, first responders had trouble getting those in need of treatment away from the scene. @wfaa — Eric Alvarez (@EricWFAA) February 11, 2021

The accident scene stretched at least 1.5 miles long, with Fort Worth police reporting the scene at 1601 North Freeway and MedStar reporting it at the conjunction of I-35W and 28th street.

All lanes have been blocked.

To avoid the crash and major traffic backups behind it, drivers east of I-35W can take Sylvania, Beach St or Riverside. For drivers west of I-35, Business 287 could be an option.