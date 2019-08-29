HOUSTON — A Houston mother has a warning for drivers and for parents: “please people, let’s be aware and protect our children.”

Josephine Kirk-Taylor uploaded video of a scary moment she recorded after school on Wednesday. Her Facebook post now has hundreds of shares, and she’s allowed KHOU 11 News to share her message.

>> Reporter Jason Miles is working to get more information about this story and will have more later today. Check back for updates and watch KHOU 11.

The video shows her child getting off the school bus and starting to cross the street when a small blue Toyota sedan fails to stop, even though the school bus has its stop sign out. The little girl is about to cross the street when the mother screams “stop!”

The mother was recording at the time because she says it was her daughter’s first day to ride the school bus.

Here is the mother’s full message:

“So today was my daughters first day riding the school bus. As we waited for the bus to arrive to pick her up this morning on the sidewalk near our home, when the bus finally pulled up she got on and took off for school. But when she came home today as I was waiting with her siblings at the same spot she was picked up from, I had no idea that she would be dropped off on the opposite side of the street. Since it was her first day and all I wanted to record this special moment. Before letting her off the school bus the bus driver put up her stop signs and let my daughter off the bus. There was a careless driver speeding and also breaking the law not stopping at the school bus stop sign so that my daughter could cross the street. As my daughter was about to cross the street this blue Toyota almost ran her over. Unfortunately when I called the police they said that they were unable to do anything, I didn’t care if they had just giving him a speeding ticket I felt like something needed to be done. This careless driver did not even stop after seeing my child and myself scared for my child’s life. I was able to get the license plate number of this driver but like I said unfortunately the police cannot do anything. All I ask is that this video can be shared so that more of our community/ Houston community can protect our children at all times. I asked that we please follow the law especially when it comes to children at all times. I give Thanks to God Elohim for Protecting my Children at all times! Please people let’s be aware and Protect our Children.”

