x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Northbound lanes of US 59 N clear in Angelina County following crash

All northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County have been re-opened and are clear for traffic after being closed before 10 a.m. today.

More Videos

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The northbound lanes of US 59 North in Angelina County are open for travel after being closed for a crash of a log truck.

All northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County have been re-opened and are clear for traffic after being closed before 10 a.m. today. Drivers are encouraged to still drive with caution when in the area. 

At around 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 17, the northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County were closed following a crash. Information regarding the crash is limited, but it involved a log truck according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation's tweet.

TxDOT crews were on the scene to help clear the debris from the log truck being overturned. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out