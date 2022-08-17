Northbound lanes of US 59 N clear in Angelina County following crash

All northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County have been re-opened and are clear for traffic after being closed before 10 a.m. today.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The northbound lanes of US 59 North in Angelina County are open for travel after being closed for a crash of a log truck.

At around 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 17, the northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County were closed following a crash. Information regarding the crash is limited, but it involved a log truck according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation's tweet.