East Texas man dead after losing control of vehicle in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after losing control of a vehicle in Titus County Saturday night.

Cleveland L. Ault, 51, was pronounced dead at the crash scene on County Road 1915 just three miles east of Talco, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Police said the investigation indicates the 2013 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on CR 1915 at an unsafe speed. Ault lost control of the vehicle and it rolled on its side where he was partially ejected.