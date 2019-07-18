TYLER, Texas — Old Bullard Road reopened following a project that finished weeks ahead of schedule.

Crews installed three 5’ x 3’ concrete box culverts under Old Bullard Road, as well as new curb inlets and channel improvements immediately upstream.

The city of Tyler closed the road on April 22 and has been working on the project since May. It was expected to reopen in September.

However, crews were able to complete the project Thursday, and the city reopened the road by 5 p.m.