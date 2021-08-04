Palestine woman killed in 2 vehicle accident

The accident occurred on US 287 southeast of the city of Palestine.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Palestine woman was killed after her vehicle was struck by truck tractor on US 287 in Anderson County.

According to officials, 21-year-old Keren Dyer of Palestine was stopped at a stop sign on County Road 417.

For an unknown reason Dyer failed to yield the right of way to a 2017 Volvo truck towing a 2015 Hyundai semitrailer. The truck hit her, and she spun around before coming to a stop facing southeast.

Dyer was taken to a Tyler hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor truck, 36-year-old Travis McMillian did not report any injuries at the time of the crash.