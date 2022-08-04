Air conditioning unit installation leads to road closure in part of downtown Lufkin

Drivers are advised to use caution when driving in the area. CBS19 will update once the road becomes open once again.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 28, 2022, and doesn't relate to the story.

A section of First St. in downtown Lufkin is closed due to an air conditioning unit being installed in a new business.

The section of First St., located between Frank Ave. and Lufkin Ave., in downtown Lufkin is closed. Both Franke Ave. and Lufkin Ave. are still open to traffic and can be used by the general public at this time.

Third St. can also be used as a detour from Franke Ave.