According to Tyler Police Department, there are several emergency response crews on the scene of a major crash with multiple injuries reported.

TYLER, Texas — Multiple injuries reported in major crash causing traffic in the 8300 block of South Broadway Avenue in Tyler Wednesday evening.

Police say a young child is among the injured.