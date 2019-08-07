TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler closed the outside southbound lane of South Broadway Avenue between West Erwin Street and West Elm Street.

The closure remains in effect until early September.

The city is replacing a portion of a storm sewer pipe to increase the capacity of the sewer system and alleviate flooding.

The construction crews will be at the site Monday through Friday between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers should use caution when driving through the area.

Portions of the sidewalk at the Broadway and Erwin intersection will also be closed to pedestrians.

Work on the pipe is expected to be completed on Sept. 9.