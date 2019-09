VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — I-20 was reported closed Tuesday morning by Texas DPS. This was due to a semi rollover crash overnight. This closure was for the westbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 535 in Van Zandt County close to the town of Van.

Traffic is being diverted at the 536 mile marker and is moving as of now. No time was given for when this portion of I-20 would reopen.

