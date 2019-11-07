SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A semi-truck rollover in Smith County early Thursday morning caused a large mess on Highway 271.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 271 and Interstate 20 around 1 a.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the semi exited I-20 at Highway 271 and attempted to turn left. However, the 18-wheeler rolled and spilled its payload all over the roadway. According to DPS, the truck was hauling protein shakes.

The road was closed for several hours while crews cleared the area.

The road has since reopened, but there were still crews on the scene as of 1 p.m.

DPS says there were no injuries.