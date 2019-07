NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Nacogdoches County.

According to TxDOT, the crash happened on State Highway 204 just outside of Cushing.

The truck rolled over and crews are on the scene trying to clear the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. There are officers on scene controlling traffic.

TxDOT expects the road to be cleared at about 4 p.m.