Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County

Drivers are cautioned to drive slowly due to the wet conditions on the road and take alternative routes where possible.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County.

According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.

Another wreck occurred on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 552, where a car slid off the road.

Additionally, there is delayed traffic between I-20 and mile marker 567 due to a car wreck. Details are limited on what transpired to cause the wreck.