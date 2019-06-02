HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The State Highway 274 Bridge at the Cedar Creek Reservoir in Henderson County will remain closed as TxDOT continues repairs.

The bridge, which is between Trinidad and Tool, closed on Jan. 30 after an exposed joint was found by inspection crews.

Further inspection found there was concrete deterioration underneath the structure.

TxDOT met with potential contractors and will award the contract Wednesday. Work is expected to begin Thursday.

“We are using the most expeditious contracting procedures available to get the bridge repairs underway,” TxDOT Tyler District Engineer Glenn Green explained. “We know the closure is a big inconvenience for the traveling public but safety is top priority so the bridge has to remain closed at this time.”

TxDOT expects the repairs to be completed by the end of February.