According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway and officials recommend taking alternate routes.

RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway.

Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes.