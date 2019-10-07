TYLER, Texas — Smith County and the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority will work together on enforcement of toll collections.

The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an agreement with the agency, called NET RMA, to allow the county tax assessor-collector to refuse to register certain vehicles with outstanding toll balances.

Under Section 502.011 of the Texas Transportation Code, vehicles can be refused registration if they are considered habitual violators. In this case, the cars or trucks would need to be habitual violators on Toll 49.

