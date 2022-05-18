Toll 49 will have improved billing services from NET RMA and NTTA partnership

The transition is anticipated to be completed by the end of July, which is when regularly scheduled billing from NTTA is planned to resume

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 30, 2021.

The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority has announced its partnership with the North Texas Tollway Authority to improve billing and customer service systems along Toll 49.

Toll 49 is a corridor that connects residents in Tyler, Longview, and Marshall, in addition to giving an easier route to access the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

During this transition in their new partnership, NET RMA will be installing new tolling equipment to improve scanning and billing efficiency for those that use it. This will allow customers to have better access to their balance.

On May 5, in the beginning of the transition, NTTA took over the responsibilities for all toll processing, billing, and customer service systems. Their improved toll processing system handles more than 2.8 million transactions a day with a customer service rating of 95.4%.

“NTTA has a proven record of operational excellence and outstanding customer service for more than 25 years, and we’re proud to call them a true North Texas partner,” said NET RMA Executive Director Glenn Green. “We listened to our customers’ growing needs and we’re confident our partnership with NTTA will greatly enhance Toll 49 services and benefits.”

NET RMA will continue their transition to their new system in phases, meaning pay-by-mail customers may experience some billing delays before receiving invoices from NTTA. Due to this delay, there will be no late fees assessed.

Until the transition is complete, customers might continue to receive invoices from NET RMA. The transition is anticipated to be completed by the end of July, which is when regularly scheduled billing from NTTA is planned to resume.