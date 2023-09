According to the Tyler Police Department, a call came in at 8:14 p.m. of a crash on Troup Highway and East Southeast Loop 323.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Police are directing traffic after a wreck at a busy Tyler intersection Monday night.

According to the Tyler Police Department, a call came in at 8:14 p.m. of a crash on Troup Highway and East Southeast Loop 323.

Police are directing the traffic at this intersection.

At this moment, there are no further details.

CBS19 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.