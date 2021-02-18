Drivers brave icy road conditions; Tyler police warns of hazardous road conditions

The Tyler Police Department is advising drivers to use caution on icy and slushy roads.

TYLER, Texas — It's been a rough couple of days for many people dealing with the snow and icy weather conditions in East Texas.

Many are braving the winter weather conditions and driving to gas stations and grocery stores for essentials.

However, officials are warning drivers the weather may present unsafe driving conditions.

"It's going to be just as hazardous to get out tomorrow," Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for Tyler Police Department, said.

Erbaugh says over the past few days they have been responding to a number of welfare checks for those that have lost power.

"Our call load has increased tremendously," he said. "Just because an officer may be on the way to a disturbance and come on a vehicle that stalled in the roadway or stopping the roadway can't move they got to get out there."

Erbaugh says TPD will respond to every call the department receives. The department is asking drivers if they get into a minor crash to exchange information and file a report at a later time.

"Now if there are injuries or it's a bad accident, of course, we stop, we work it out [and] we provide whatever aid we need to," he said.

TPD advises drivers to use caution on the roadways.

"We're getting, you know, fender benders and things like that, so if you do get out you keep that distance," he said.

Erbaugh says the weather conditions may cause your vehicle to slide backward especially on slopes or hilly areas.

"I know one of the major areas that we keep getting people stuck at is Troup and Golden Road, people are going northbound on Troup and [at] that light and Golden Road stops you, it's a continuous hill.," he said. "When you get stopped, you can't go forward again."

TPD also advises against driving on any major overpasses such as the overpass on Cumberland Road.

If you need to file a police report you may find that information on the Tyler Police Department's website by clicking here.