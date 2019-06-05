SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A portion of County Road 26, northwest of Overton, was closed for about two weeks after it was washed out by heavy rains.

According to the county, Smith County Road and Bridge crews repaired the road to make it safe again for drivers.

On Monday, crews repaired and reopened CR 1133, west of Noonday.

County Roads that suffered washouts or damaged culverts from recent heavy storms and that remain closed include CR 2186 (west of Troup) and CR 247 (east of Tyler).

Crews are working to repair them as quickly as possible, so they can be safe again for driving.

