TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work to close portion of Cambridge Road

Utility work begins Monday, July 19 and last through Friday, July 23.

TYLER, Texas — Cambridge Road south of Jeff Davis Drive will be closed due to utility work associated with the Cambridge Oaks Development.

According to the city, detours will be put into place and all residents will have access to their driveways.

Southbound traffic on Cambridge Road and Robert E Lee Drive will be detoured on Ronnette Drive over to South Broadway Avenue.

Traffic northbound on Cambridge Road will be detoured via Harvard Drive, Baylor Drive, Karen Drive and Ronnette Drive back to Robert E Lee Drive.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.