ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old Vidor man died after his car flipped over all the lanes eastbound I-10 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. on FM 1135 in Orange County, Texas DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis said. A Chevrolet Camaro was going northbound on FM 1135 at high speeds and lost control.

The car hit a culvert and went airborne onto I-10, flipping end-over-end across all the eastbound lanes and stopping on the center concrete barrier between the east and westbound lanes, Davis said.

The passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Vidor, was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital with serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened.

The driver, 23-year-old Jonathan Sirmons of Vidor. was not wearing a seatbelt and was partly ejected from the car, Davis said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner Jr. at the scene. His name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

All eastbound lanes of I-10 near FM 1135 were closed while crews worked to clear debris. The road was expected to open in one to two hours.

TxDOT said in a tweet that the road reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Texas DPS is still investigating the crash.

