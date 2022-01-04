Longview Fire Department personnel injured in wreck

Both vehicles had a green light, but the Dodge Dakota failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a blinking yellow light in the left-turn lane.

A car accident involving Longview Fire Department personnel occurred in Longview this morning.

At around 11 a.m., a Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was driving southbound and a marked Longview fire Ford Explorer was driving northbound at the same time on Avalon Road in Longview.

Both vehicles had a green light, but the Dodge Dakota failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a blinking yellow light in the left-turn lane. This resulted in the Dodge Dakota colliding into the side of the Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Dodge Dakota was treated for their injuries and released at the scene. The Longview fire personnel was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.