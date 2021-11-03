Officials ready to begin work as $45M road bond passes

"The Smith County Road and Bridge Department is appreciative of the citizen approval of bond funding for road improvements," said Smith County Engineer Frank Davis.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Voters overwhelmingly passed the $45 million Smith County Road Bond in Tuesday's election, with 10,721 people (62.4%) voting for the bond, according to unofficial election results.

“I see the vote of approval as an endorsement by the citizens of Smith County that they like the work we have done on the roads and bridges over the last three years and they want us to continue that progress at the same rate of speed and with the same quality and value that we’ve done in the last three years,” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

The first phase of the project, which was $39.5 million, was passed in 2017, with 73% of voter support, and will have improved around 200 miles of roads by 2022, according to the county.

The second phase will improve 283 more miles of roads over the next several years, making for an estimated total of 483 miles of roads completed by the end of both phases.