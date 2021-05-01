American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

As required by federal rules, passengers with a trained service dog will still be allowed to bring the dog on board at no extra charge.

DALLAS — Time is running out for emotional-support animals on airline flights.

American Airlines said Tuesday that it will ban companion animals gradually by Feb. 1.

As required by federal rules, passengers with a trained service dog will still be allowed to bring the dog on board at no extra charge.

But owners of other pets, including untrained companion animals, will have to pay a fee. They'll also have to put their animal in the cargo hold or a kennel that fits underneath a seat in the cabin — no more letting pets sit at their owner's feet.

“Our team is motivated by a purpose to care for people on life’s journey, and we believe these policy changes will improve our ability to do just that,” said Jessica Tyler, President of Cargo and Vice President of Airport Excellence for American said in a release. “We’re confident this approach will enable us to better serve our customers, particularly those with disabilities who travel with service animals, and better protect our team members at the airport and on the aircraft.”