Brett's Beachball Forecast: July 28th - 30th

You've probably read about or heard meteorologists talk about "ultraviolet rays" and the UV Index. But what is it? Ultraviolet is a form of electromagnetic radiation that has wavelengths shorter than visible rays of sunlight but longer than X-rays. UV radiation is present in sunlight and makes up about 10% of electromagnetic radiation from the sun. The UV radiation can be broken into two categories -- UVA and UVB. UVA rays penetrate deeper into our skin. It can cause aging and wrinkles. The UVB rays damage the outer layers of the skin and can cause skin cancer. This is why we sound like a broken record when it comes to sun exposure -- stressing the importance of wearing sunscreen. This weekend, Ultraviolet radiation is forecast to be extreme.