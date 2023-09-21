Carnival Cruise Line adding Carnival Legend to its Galveston fleet

Carnival Legend will join Carnival Dream, Carnival Breeze & Carnival Jubilee in the Port of Galveston for a variety of 4 to 10-day cruises in the Western Caribbean.

GALVESTON, Texas — Carnival is adding another ship at the Port of Galveston, the cruise line announced Thursday. Carnival Legend will begin sailing in the fall of 2025.

Carnival Legend will join Carnival Dream, Carnival Breeze & Carnival Jubilee in the Port of Galveston for a variety of four, five, eight and 10-day cruises in the Western Caribbean. Carnival Legend will offer two Panama Canal cruises.

“Carnival Legend’s deployment in Galveston strengthens our already robust portfolio of sailings from Texas, adding more variety to the offered itineraries, as well as another ship choice, and more opportunities for cruises to Mexico and other Western Caribbean that fit any vacation length,” Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment, said in a statement.

The 2,124-guest Carnival Legend has 50 suites and more than 630 balcony staterooms. It's home to signature venues like Guy’s Burger Joint, the BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

Western Caribbean itineraries

Carnival Legend will alternate between shorter and longer cruises from the fall of 2025 into early 2026.

Itineraries include four and five-day sailings to Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico. Cozumel is one of Carnival’s most popular destinations.

Seven newly available 10-day itineraries will visit exotic destinations like Grand Cayman; Montego Bay and Ocho Rios in Jamaica; Mahogany Bay in Roatan; Belize and Cozumel.

An eight-day Christmas sailing set for Dec. 18, 2025, will visit Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Belize, Costa Maya and Cozumel.

A 14-day Carnival Legends Journeys cruise departs from Galveston on Feb. 2, 2026, and visits Montego Bay, Jamaica; Aruba; Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon (Panama Canal), Panama; Limon, Costa Rica and Cozumel, Mexico.

Three 10-day Panama Canal trips will depart on Oct. 27, 2025, Dec. 8, 2025 and March 16, 2026.

Bookings are now open for Carnival Legend cruises here.