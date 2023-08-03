U.S. Postal Service, East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center team up to host passport fair in Tyler

The East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center will pay half of the passport fee for the first 60 children that are first and second-generation immigrants.

TYLER, Texas — The U.S. Postal Service and the East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center (IARC) are teaming up to host a passport fair in Tyler.

The passport fair will be held on Aug. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Main Post Office on MLK Blvd.

IARC program director, Karen Jones said IARC will pay half of the passport fee for the first 60 children in line that are first and second-generation immigrants.

The post office will take the passport pictures, but parents are expected to fill out all the paperwork in advance. If the paperwork is not complete, they will be asked to step out of the line, Jones said.

This is the third passport fair of the year, but it will not be the last.

"The Post Office and IARC have done this several times already," Jones said. "The Post Office announces the dates, so we hope to do it as many times as they can."

There are no appointments. This event is a first come, first serve.