BRETT'S BEACHBALL FORECAST: Aug. 11-13

For the latest from the CBS19 weather experts, visit cbs19.tv/weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — We are quickly running out of time before the unofficial end of summer as Labor Day is less than a month away.

To beat the heat, we recommend a beach break! Yes, seaside temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than inland areas. Make sure to check out the beachball forecasts for Galveston and Port Aransas.



You might notice the wonderful sea breeze that is forecasted at the coast. This weather is perfect for kite flying or reading a book under an umbrella.

Sea surface temperatures are still well above average for this time of year. The water off Galveston Beach and throughout the Gulf of Mexico is in the 85-88 degree range. All this warmth is fueling a very warm atmosphere and adding up to an enormous amount of instability over the Gulf.

This is troublesome because if a tropical storm were to develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few weeks, it could have an explosive development -- leading to our first tropical system this season. But at this time, no tropical development is expected over the next seven to 10 days.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration updated its 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season outlook. The NOAA now expects a well above average and active hurricane season between now and the end of November.