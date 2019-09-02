TYLER, Texas — Have you ever noticed, or heard someone say, thunder sounds louder when it's cold outside?

Could this really be true? Well, the science actually says yes!

During normal conditions, the sound created by a bolt of lightning travels pretty uniformly. This means the sound spreads out equally in all directions.

This changes when the temperatures are cold.

In this case, you often end up with a scenario in which cold air is stuck below warmer air above. This is called a temperature inversion.

Now, how does this affect sound?

Well, sound actually travels slower through cold air and faster through warm air. This effect can cause sound waves from thunder, that would normally dissipate up toward the sky, to actually refract back toward the earth.

Since extra waves are refracting back toward the surface, this can, in effect, amplify the sound of the thunder and prolong its duration.

So yes, thunder does indeed sound louder when it's cold outside!

