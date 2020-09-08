5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles the Charlotte-area

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you feel that?

According to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Sparta, North Carolina Sunday morning at around 8 a.m.

Sunday's tremor was the location of Saturday's 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta.

Panovich said this would be the biggest quake in North Carolina since the 5.1 magnitude quake in 1916 near Asheville. Panovich said Saturday's 2.6 magnitude, in the same location, was a foreshock.

Hours after the earthquake, two aftershocks were reported with one registering at 1.8 magnitude and other 1.7 magnitude.

"I would expect many small aftershocks over the next few days," Panovich said.

Contributing information from the Associated Press.

Who also felt that? A little ground rumbling this Sunday morning. Earthquake?? #OneTownOneTeam #NCEarthquake #ShakeRattleRoll — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 9, 2020

My house just shook! Did we have an earthquakes — Kbehevins (@kdwblevins) August 9, 2020

Anyone else feel it?! pic.twitter.com/SSmC1aObxK — Iisha Scott (@IishaScottWx) August 9, 2020

**EARTHQUAKE** Yes folks, according to the @USGS at 0807 am there was a 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Sparta NC which is just west of I-77 near Va State line. No local reports of damage or injuries. Good Morning Harrisburg! — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) August 9, 2020

Yes!!! OMG!!! We experienced an earthquake in Charlotte, NC this morning!!! Our whole house shook!!! We are okay. There is no damage that we can detect!!!



That we so crazy!!!#Earthquake#Charlotte2020 — DJHiPrayzeRadio (@DJHiPrayzeRadio) August 9, 2020

This was a historic earthquake. Looks like the 3rd strongest in NC history. Others like this was a 5.5 magnitude quake around Asheville in 1916 and a 5.2 in Mitchell County in 1926. The last earthquake to cause any damage in NC was the Henderson County earthquake back in 1981. pic.twitter.com/Ngp5fIEVqD — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) August 9, 2020

According to the @USGS database, the 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Sparta, NC this morning is the second strongest earthquake to occur in NC since 1900. The strongest was a 5.2 magntitude earthquake near Skyland, NC in February 1916. #ncwx #scwx #gawx — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 9, 2020

NC Earthquake Facts:

The earliest reported earthquake in North Carolina occurred near Bath on March 8, 1735.

-The largest quake centered in North Carolina was a magnitude 5.5 on February 21, 1916 near Skyland, NC.

-The last damaging earthquake centered in North Carolina was a magnitude 3.5 in Henderson County on May 5, 1981.