Drought conditions force insects to seek moisture around homes

Pests, like ants are seeking moisture anywhere they can find it, while wasps are looking for a place to cool off and create nests for the upcoming winter season.

LINDALE, Texas — Homeowners in East Texas may have already noticed pests like ants making an appearance inside their homes or wasps buzzing around and creating nest around rooftops.

Insects may also be impacted by the triple-digit temperatures, making them become more of a nuisance at this time of the year as they seek ways to cool off.

Jake Bragg with Innovative Pest Control said ants are starting to take initiative to find other sources of moisture because of a lack of rain. He said that's why many homeowners are starting to see the critters in places like laundry rooms or bathrooms.

"It's hot, there's no moisture out here and they're coming inside because there's moisture," Bragg said. "We're hot and thirsty. They're hot and they're thirsty, and most times once they get inside they're not really aggressive because they're just going toward water."

Where ants find that moisture usually ends up being in flowerbeds or bushes around the house because mulch retains more water. The insects also find their way into homes through exterior water pipelines like water spouts.

As of Wednesday, Lindale resident Mallory Rivers' yard was receiving treatment for pavement ants by exterminators at Innovative Pest Control.

"Luckily we haven't had any in the house, but I have heard a lot of people saying they are coming inside," Rivers said.

Rivers said her family is also dealing with other pest like mosquitos in her backyard. Her kids spend a lot of time playing out there in their pool. She said they are making sure that other containers in her backyard remain empty and moisture free to prevent more from popping up.

East Texans might have noticed another flying pest gathering around their houses as well. Bragg said wasps are looking for a place to stay cool in the heat.

"This is a time of year that they're looking for somewhere for the winter," Bragg said. "They're in a lot of soffits and looking for places like that."

Bragg said has not seen an increase and these issues are typical for this time of the year.