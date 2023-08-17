Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Gulf; landfall in south Texas Tuesday morning

This system brings beneficial rainfall to parts of south Texas, but the vast majority of this stays south of the KVUE area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and additional strengthening into Tropical Storm Harold is expected prior to landfall in south Texas Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of the south Texas Gulf coast, but the beneficial rainfall associated with this system is on track to miss the KVUE area entirely. We do have a 20% chance for rain with the outer most bands Tuesday afternoon and evening, but we still expect the vast majority of Central Texas to stay hot and dry.

We expect a weak system, but this will be a beneficial rainmaker for parts of South Texas, where it now looks likely to move inland on Tuesday. The system is then likely to track into northern Mexico, where it will gradually weaken.

The strong model consensus now keeps most – if not all – of the rain from this system south of our KVUE area. Parts of South Texas could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, but the odds of beneficial rain here in Central Texas are now quite low unless something changes significantly with the track of this system.

We now have just a 10% to 30% rain chance in the forecast for Tuesday. The possibility of a break from triple-digit heat is also dwindling. Added cloud cover and rain chances on Tuesday may only be enough to drop the high in Austin near 100 degrees. However, we are expecting our 43-day triple-digit streak to continue.

Of course, things in the tropics can always change. We’ll stay on top of the latest forecast data, and will let you know if the storm starts to trend back towards Central Texas.

In the meantime, the extended forecast can be found below:

