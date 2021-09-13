East Texans prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Nacogdoches County is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst — namely downed power lines and flooded roads.

TEXAS, USA — As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves into East Texas, residents don’t know exactly what to expect, so they’re preparing for anything.

So are first responders.

"All personnel from the jail all the way to patrol the clerks, they're subject being on call and called in at any time," said Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges. There are 70 employees on call — all staff vacations were canceled.

Looneyville resident Brandie Cosby and her daughter, Ada, are "30 cases of water" prepared.



Cosby said, "We do have a backup generator, then we've prepared some meats and stuff that we've cooked throughout the weekend."

Sheriff Bridges said, "One module had it forecasted if it stalled, up to 20 inches of rain. We definitely don't want that."

Lufkin resident Sid Roberts said he's concerned about that and also his patients. He's a cancer physician.

"Should my patients even come in for treatment or not? It's hard to advise them," he explained.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said they're approaching storm preps cautiously.

Rhonda Oaks with the department said, "We are cleaning out ditches that we know will hold a lot of water. We're monitoring our signs, checking our signal lights and making sure everything's ready to go."