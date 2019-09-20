TYLER, Texas — When hard rain moves across the football field, there are a number of challenges facing the crews responsible for upkeep.

Bishop Gorman head football coach Brady McCoy says a grass field presents challenges with heavy rainfall.

“The amount of water we got last year, it just totally kind of ruins our field,” McCoy said.

Heavy rainfall causes problems for every football team’s game-plan. However, for schools who play on grass, there is a mess to clean up after the clock hits triple-0.

“It just looks like a big pile of mud. All the grass is kind of turned over. It's really, really sloppy. It's really uneven. There's holes everywhere and it just it becomes a safety issue when you got all that," McCoy said. "And then it dries up and it creates those little craters."

Bishop Gorman was forced to play on soaked grass last season, and the field took months to recover.

“It really didn't recover until pretty much all summer,” McCoy said. “We kept working on it all summer. We rolled it I think once or twice to try to get it even and we've cut it, consistently watered it to let the grass regrow.”

McCoy says he appreciates a grass field, but artificial turf is less of a headache.

“As a player, I'd much rather play on a grass field," McCoy explained. "As a coach, from a maintenance standpoint you know turf is always going to be there."