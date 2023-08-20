ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice due to extreme heat

The voluntary conservation notice will go into effect on Aug. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity usage due to ongoing extreme temperatures.

The notice comes after ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System, notifying the public of the current grid conditions.

While ERCOT is not experiencing any emergency conditions at this time, voluntary conservation can help lower demand for a specific period during peak usage time.

These times are typically in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Why the request to reduce usage?

Extreme heat: Ongoing statewide extreme temperatures

Record demand: The state of Texas is seeing near-record demand due to the heat

Solar: Solar generation declines into the evening hours, before completely coming back at sunset

Generation: Unforeseen loss of thermal creation