ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice due to extreme heat

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity usage due to ongoing extreme temperatures.
This voluntary conservation notice will be in effect on Aug. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The notice comes after ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System, notifying the public of the current grid conditions.
While ERCOT is not experiencing any emergency conditions at this time, voluntary conservation can help lower demand for a specific period during peak usage time.
These times are typically in the late afternoon and evening hours.
Why the request to reduce usage?
- Extreme heat: Ongoing statewide extreme temperatures
- Record demand: The state of Texas is seeing near-record demand due to the heat
- Solar: Solar generation declines into the evening hours, before completely coming back at sunset
- Generation: Unforeseen loss of thermal creation
If you are experiencing an outage, it is important to check in with local electric providers for more information. Some energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.