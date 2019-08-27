CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Great headline! Certainly an attention-getter. But a closer look at the map shows the coldest weather is forecast in the upper midwest, the northeast, and in Canada.

The forecast for most of Texas is pleasant.

In the weather business, there's a type of forecasting called Folklore Forecasting. It's what the Farmer's Almanac does, and it's pretty good at it.

It's going to get cold up there, but there will be some pleasant days. Same down in the Coastal Bend. I'm sure we'll have some cold days mixed in too.

It's winter, for Pete's sake :-)

