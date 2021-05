West Frank Avenue and South First Street are both closed due to high water.

LUFKIN, Texas — High water has caused the closure of two streets in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, West Frank Avenue in front of CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial and the southbound side of South First Street near the intersection of Denman Avenue are closed.

Street Department crews are headed the area of South First Street, which is completely underwater, according to the police department.