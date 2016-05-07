EAST TEXAS — It was still hot Tuesday, but most of East Texas fell short of the 100° mark. It also felt cooler with the dew points most of the day in the upper 50s and low 60s; some of the driest air we have had across the area for weeks. The dry weather will allow temps to fall all the way down to the high 60s and low 70s by the morning. The dry weather has caused Panola Country to also reapply the county wide burn ban as well.

Wednesday Temps will still be hot, in the mid to upper 90s, but with the lower humidity levels, the sunny skies on Wednesday will feel much more comfortable. 100 degree heat and more humidity return for Thursday and Friday with sunny to mostly sunny skies sticking around.

As of now the weekend is looking to be dry, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Temps will drop a little from Thursday and Friday, with highs staying in the mid to upper 90s this weekend. Rain chances are looking to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday, with about a 40% chance for storms on Monday along with temps in the mid-90s.

Enjoy the quick break from the triple digits East Texas!

-- Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes

